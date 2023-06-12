Godrej L’Affaire launches influencer hunt program ‘Godrej L’Affaire Select’

Godrej L’Affaire has unveiled the first edition of its influencer hunt program, ‘Godrej L’Affaire Select’. The company has associated with content creator Ranveer Allahbadia for the program.

As per the company, the newly launched program aims to mentor and nurture 25 influencers with its unique squad program. The participants will be judged across three phases evaluated basis of the reels uploaded for the concept, relevance, interest factor and time efficiency of the video, quality of content and execution, use of hashtags, captions, cover images, the concept of brand integration, profile engagement and performance and relevancy as per influencer category.

Talking about the program, Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, said, “According to an influencer marketing firm Zefmo, India will have the largest base of social media content creators globally. The influencer marketing sector is set to reach INR 3,000 crores in FY 24. Leveraging this insight, Godrej L’Affaire Select, aims to give a platform to budding authentic content creators from across urban and rural India to hone their talent.”

Additionally, Godrej L’Affaire Select panel comprises Tanya Dubash – executive director and chief brand officer, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies; Riaan George, luxury journalist and content creator; Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, parenting coach and the founder of one of parenting platforms– Get, Set, Parent with Pallavi; Scherezade Shroff – lifestyle blogger; Isa Khan – travel photographer and content creator; and Malini Agarwal – co-founder of MissMalini.com and Good creator company.

Moreover, the shortlisted influencers will be trained and mentored to develop skills under the guidance of Ranveer Allahbadia.

“With Godrej L’Affaire Select, I am looking forward to extending the baton of creativity and grooming the next big influencer of India. I hope to guide the upcoming influencers on their path to a successful career as content creators,” Ranveer Allahbadia, content creator and entrepreneur added.

Furthermore, to become a part of the L’Affaire Select Squad, participants must be over 18 years of age, a citizen of India with 10k to 25k followers on Instagram with a public profile. The participant must also have uploaded more than 100 posts, a highlights section, and should have done a minimum of five brand collaborations.

