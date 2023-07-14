scorecardresearch
Godrej Interio launches ‘Welcome to the Family’ Campaign

The films capture Godrej Interio’s furniture designs that are crafted to suit the needs of Indian families, their dynamics, lifestyle, and aspirations

Written by BrandWagon Online
The film will be available on YouTube, the brand’s Social media platforms and select OTT
Godrej Interio, a business of Godrej & Boyce – the flagship company of the Godrej Group, launched a campaign ‘Welcome to the Family’. The series of five films showcase stories about an Indian family through the eyes of a narrator – their furniture.

“A piece of furniture almost becomes like a family member, participating in special moments and memories with the family. That’s the emotion we have aimed at capturing through the ‘Welcome to the Family’ films. It’s a creative showcase of furniture that’s contemporary, multifunctional, and designed to support the modern lives of consumers today. This has helped us build and retain the consumer’s love and support for over a century now,” Sumeet Bhojani, head of marketing communications, Godrej Interio, said.

The films capture Godrej Interio’s furniture designs that are crafted to suit the needs of Indian families, their dynamics, lifestyle, and aspirations. It showcases how furniture can become part of the family.

“Using everyday, relatable family experiences, we blended creative storytelling with seamless product integration to build engaging stories that all families can relate to,” Akshat Gupt, chief creative officer, Supari Studios, said.

The series consists of five videos and will be available in five regional languages – Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, and Tamil in addition to English and Hindi. The film will be available on YouTube, the brand’s social media platforms and select OTT.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 15:38 IST

