Godrej Interio launches campaign for its ‘Summer Carnival’

Godrej & Boyce, flagship company from Godrej Group, has announced that its business Godrej Interio, has launched a digital campaign to promote their ‘Summer Carnival’.

Speaking about the campaign, Dr. Dev Sarkar, senior vice president (B2C), Godrej Interio, said, “With this campaign, our goal was to highlight the extensive range of products available at Godrej Interio’s Summer Carnival, from sofas to beds to many more, all at discounted prices. The 20-second film seamlessly conveys this message while keeping the audience engaged throughout. Through this campaign, our primary objective is to expand our audience base and boost product sales.”

Conceptualized and executed by SoCheers, the 20-second film weaves a relatable and engaging narrative. It blends relatable storytelling with humour, skillfully conveying the message that the upcoming Godrej Interio Summer Carnival is so good that any excuse to buy new furniture is justified. The ad highlights the extensive range of furniture available at the sale, from sofas to beds, all at discounted prices.

Jitendra Hirawat, director of SoCheers Films, said, “Our goal was to create an engaging and unique ad that showcases the furniture collection at the Godrej Interio summer carnival sale. We strategically used humour and storytelling in the 20-second film to capture the audience’s attention and convey the brand’s message effectively. The clever and relatable scenario gives viewers a sneak peek of the products at discounted prices, further enhancing the objective of the campaign.”

The film opens with a couple returning home to find children making a mess of things. The situation seems out of control, leaving the mother in a state of panic. However, the film takes an unexpected turn, revealing that the father had asked the children to destroy the furniture so that he could replace it with new ones from Godrej Interio’s Summer Carnival Sale.

The campaign film leverages multiple digital and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. As the ‘carnival’ begins across the nation, the ad has been further dubbed into Tamil and Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam to cater to regional audiences. However, it will be showcased primarily in Hindi.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook