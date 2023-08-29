Godrej Industries’ owned media properties celebrate Rakhi with #RespectAllBandhans

Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies (GILAC), through its owned media platforms of Godrej L’Affaire and Godrej Vikhroli Cucina has unveiled two digital films in continuation of its #RespectAllBandhans campaign. This campaign serves as a reminder to respect and protect every bond while being cognizant of the biases and stereotypes, paving the way for a united world. Both films depict that every bond deserves to be cherished, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, or any other factor that may otherwise lead to discrimination.

Speaking on the campaign, Sujit Patil, vice president and head- Corporate Brand and Communication, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies, said, “The #RespectAllBandhans campaign was launched to communicate a higher purpose of nurturing kindness and empathy towards all relations. It represents a viewpoint, suggesting that compassion, kindness, protection, and understanding should be demonstrated across all relationships and not just between a brother and sister. The digital films released in the second edition of the #RespectAllBandhans by Godrej L’Affaire and Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, attempt to break biases and we hope these films encourage everyone to break free from preconceived notions and embrace a culture of acceptance across relationships. #RespectAllBandhans is a call to action for a more inclusive world.”

The digital film illustrates how practicing kindness fosters a world of mutual respect. The video questions- Just as we turn on Goodknight Gold Flash for peaceful sleep, what if we could also turn off stereotypes that easily. Just as we can now make restaurant-style food at home with Godrej Yummiez, what if we could extend family-style unity to the world outside. Just as removing greys is so easy with Godrej Expert Rich Crème, what if we could remove our mental biases too. Just as a simple bar of Cinthol Lime soap can make us feel alive and awesome, what if we could make each other feel the same too. Just as loans with Godrej Capital go beyond the load of gender and offer same-sex loans, what if we could also let go of the load of gender differences. Just as products at Godrej Agrovet through its offerings ensure the health and wellness of cattle, what if we treated animals just as kindly. And finally, just as we don’t let any negativity reach our homes, what if we treated our nation as our home too.

Moreover, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina has collaborated with Chef Vicky Ratnani to boost the campaign where the chef will cook an interesting Respect All Bandhan recipe titled ‘Chatpata Humanity Millet Chat’. This recipe is made with Godrej Yummiez Millet Patty and a few other ingredients.

