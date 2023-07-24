Godrej Capital launches #IssLoanMeinLoadNahi campaign

Godrej Capital launched its brand campaign, #IssLoanMeinLoadNahi. The campaign has been strategically planned around launching its business loans for MSMEs in 31 markets across India to enable access to credit for business owners to invest in their business’ growth.

The campaign starts with a brand film that positions Godrej Capital as an enabler for growth. The campaign offers a perspective on choosing the right financial partner for financial assistance to enable business growth and financial constraints through financing solutions. The campaign was developed in alignment with Godrej Group’s commitment to nation-building through trust and Godrej Capital’s commitment to fostering sustainable growth for MSMEs across key markets. The campaign underlines that Godrej Capital’s business loans are not a load, and businesses can leverage the core offerings of repayment options, zero collaterals, and quick loan sanctions. The business loans come with an industry-first reward program that encourages timely repayments.

Conceptualized by Creative Land Asia, the storyline narrates small business owners’ hesitance to expand because they consider loans to be a load and expect stress related to the loan application process, loan approvals, and the repayment burden. Building on that narrative, the campaign #IssLoanMeinLoadNahi highlights Godrej Capital’s ability to alleviate concerns and drive business growth while simplifying the process for business owners. The storyline contextualises Godrej Capital’s flexible repayment options, quick loan sanctions, zero collateral, and rewards on repayments that make business loans load-free.

“This campaign is rooted in the idea that a loan should never feel like a burden. Our goal is to transform how loans are perceived and facilitate business expansion through our innovations, flexible payment options, and digital-first approach,” Nalin Jain, chief marketing officer, Godrej Capital, said.

The campaign is tailored for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). It adopts a 360° approach, encompassing social media and digital platforms, including Meta, Google, LinkedIn, and OTT platforms like Hotstar and Jio, Radio and OOH.

The strategic integration of a multi-channel marketing initiative ensures awareness and impact, reaching the target audience across 31 markets which include Mumbai, Thane, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bangalore, Aurangabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jodhpur, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mysore, Nagpur, Salem, Udaipur, Vapi, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Alwar, Nashik, Jalandhar, Rajkot, Kanchipuram and Rangareddy.

