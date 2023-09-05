Godrej & Boyce launches brand film to celebrate Teacher’s Day

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group has unveiled a brand film that underscores the message of the student evolving into a teacher, and that learning knows no bounds.

The brand film weaves together the stories of employees from diverse departments within the company, alongside mentors of all ages who selflessly guided them to help them grow. From navigating the complexities of digital technology to harnessing the power of AI in design to operating robotic arms – mentor transformation has been beautifully captured. The film is conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the creative partners for Godrej & Boyce.

Speaking on the brand film launch, Mehernosh Pithawalla, Sr. vice president and head of Brand and Strategic Insights, Godrej & Boyce, said, “In a world where learning is a lifelong journey, Godrej & Boyce’s brand film shines a light on the invaluable wisdom that can be shared by individuals of all ages. It encourages us to embrace the role of both teacher and student, fostering a culture of continuous growth and innovation within the organisation and beyond.”

“They say learning never ends. Because there are teachers all around us. The brand team at Godrej & Boyce brought to our notice the huge volume of reverse mentoring that happens within the company, especially given that they are so diversified. With this insight in mind, we just had to identify little teacher-student stories that play out on their campus every day and weave them together,” Anu Joseph, co-founder and creative vice-chairman, Creativeland Asia, added.

