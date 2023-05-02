scorecardresearch
Godrej & Boyce appoints Dev Sarkar as Godrej Interio’s consumer business head

Dr. Sarkar has served as director, sales and marketing – beverages for India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh at PepsiCo prior to joining Godrej & Boyce

Written by BrandWagon Online
Godrej & Boyce on Tuesday announced that it had appointed marketing veteran Dr. Dev Sarkar to lead the next phase of growth in Godrej Interio’s retail and consumer business.

Commenting on the appointment, Nyrika Holkar, executive director, Godrej & Boyce said, “With his vast knowledge of working with consumer-led brands, we believe Dev can help drive profitable growth in a sustainable manner for Godrej Interio by catering to the evolving needs of retail consumers”.

Dr. Sarkar has served as director, sales and marketing – beverages for India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh at PepsiCo prior to joining Godrej & Boyce. He has also worked with several global and national brands.

With revenues of around Rs 3,000 crore, Godrej Interio is focused on expanding its global footprint by exporting to specific markets across the world. Aside from its consumer and institutional business, it also has a growing projects business that handles turnkey interior projects for offices and institutions. A couple of their recent projects have been for organisations like Mumbai Metro Rail and Cochin Airport.

Speaking on the brand’s expansion, Swapneel Nagarkar, business head, Godrej Interio said, “To further expand our customer base in FY24, we will continue to strengthen our customer connect by investing in R&D and engineering capability to provide a range of furniture and furnishing solutions suited to the needs of Indian homeowners.”

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 16:45 IST

