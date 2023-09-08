GOAT Brand Labs completes acquisition of Frangipani

GOAT Brand Labs has acquired the remaining stake in Frangipani from its founders, honouring all terms from the original plan laid out during the majority acquisition in 2021. Frangipani, the children’s nightwear and loungewear brand founded in 2012 has become a name in kidswear products over the last decade.

“As founders of this business, which was started as a brand for our own kids and has always been a labour of love for us, we are happy that the partnership with GBL has been successful, ” Sunaina Patel and Mansi Kilachand, founders, Frangipani, said in a joint statement.

Founded by Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Misra in May 2021, G.O.A.T Brand Labs is an aggregator of D2C brands that invests in digitally native brands in the lifestyle space (fashion, home, nutrition, beauty and personal care). Its portfolio of brands includes Chumbak, The Label Life, Pepe Inner Fashion, trueBrowns, Abhishti, Neemli Naturals, Breakbounce, NutriGlow, Voylla and Imara. G.O.A.T Brand Labs is backed by investors including Tiger Global, Flipkart, Mayfield, Winter Capital, Nordstar and Better Capital.

“Sunaina amd Mansi have played a pivotal role in growing Frangipani over the last 10 years. With GBL taking full control, we will continue using all our D2C platform capabilities to accelerate the brand for the next level of growth,” Rishi Vasudev, CEO and co-founder, GOAT Brands Labs, said.

