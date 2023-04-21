GOAT Brand Labs appoints Saumitra Kumar as head of product, engineering, and data science

GOAT Brand Labs on Friday announced the appointment of Saumitra Kumar as the head of product, engineering, and data science. Saumitra brings with him over 12 years of experience, having worked in companies such as Verizon, Sears, and Amazon. He spent over 5 years at Amazon, where he was the engineering head of Amazon Prime.

Speaking about Saumitra’s appointment, Rishi Vasudev, CEO and co-founder, GOAT Brand Labs, said, “With Saumitra’s proven excellence in the field of tech, product and data, we are looking to build capabilities and provide growth for the portfolio.”

GOAT – a tech-led D2C brand aggregator with a portfolio of 20 brands including ones like Chumbak and The Label Life; recently announced a strategic partnership with UK-based The Hut Group for their ingenuity platform. With Saumitra joining their team, the company is looking to further boost its capabilities on the tech front to scale the digital-first brands, both in India and globally.

Commenting on his new role, Saumitra Kumar said, “At GOAT, we have some brands that consumers love, and now it’s time for us to leverage tech and data to scale them further. I look forward to working with the team to envision and build a suite of tech products that can help our brands grow exponentially.”

Saumitra follows a bunch of senior leaders who have joined the GOAT team in the past year – Shouvik Roy, ex-Ogilvy; Mukesh Lodha, ex-CFO, Neilsen; Anshuman, ex-Ivy Cap; Garima Garg, ex-Unilever; and Rishi Mohindru, ex-Wildcraft.

