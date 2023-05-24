In the race to win customers and create a better recall and positioning, brands have resorted to using evolving technology to aid in the process. The co-existence of technology and creativity has propelled new-age brands as well as legacy brands in achieving better return-on-investment and extended audience reach. Seemingly, technology has become the indispensable tool that amplifies and nurtures human creativity, unlocking infinite possibilities across domains, T Gangadhar, co-founder and Group CEO, Quotient Ventures told Brandwagon Online. “It’s not human versus technology, it is human and technology. You need technology to run your data but you need a human mind to add value to it,”Gangadhar added.

Even as technology has evolved, much of the work is still driven through emotional understanding. In fact, in today’s time technology is used to express feelings and moods. “The advent of virtual and augmented reality has further expanded creative horizons, allowing users to redefine storytelling. However, artificial intelligence (AI) can not take over emotional intelligence (EI)” Josy Paul, chairman and Group CCO, BBDO opined.

“EI makes AI look good,” he added.

Not to mention, the advertising industry has gone through a huge transformation in the last few years. The journey started from print to television to digital and now generative AI. “The industry has seen it all and the transition was not easy. People need to constantly grow and evolve inorder to remain relevant in the system,”Anusha Shetty, chairperson and Group CEO – Grey Group India, elaborated.

On one hand if technology has aided in the creating new advertising solution, the industry has also battled its share of talent crunch. For Dhiraj Sinha, CEO and chairman, Leo Burnett and BBH the time is right to dismantle the hierarchy structure in organisations. “We need to collaborate and work together with the younger generation and give due credit to empower the young professionals to thrive in the industry”, he added.

In the end, it is believed that it is imperative to evolve with time, hence not only is it important break the ‘Berlin Wall’ of structures, also revamp culture. “Structure requirements of an organisation, better compensation and the need to rework the idea of hierarchy shall inculcate a revamped culture in the advertising industry”,Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO, FCB Ulka noted.

