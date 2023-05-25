On the second day of the annual Goa Advertising Festival, Leo Burnett walked home with the second Grand Prix as Digital Specialist Agency of the Year. They won the award for the Digital Craft- Creative use of video for Airtel 175 Replayed for Airtel. Leo Burnett in total won 15 metals, three Gold, five Silver, four Bronze and two Merits.

Mindshare is the second agency with a total of eight metals, one Silver, six Bronze and one Merit.

FCB Group India and Enormous shared third place. FCB won three Silver, two Bronze taking the total tally to five metals. Enormous won one Gold, one Silver, two Bronze and one Merit taking the total tally to five metals. FCB has won the Gold for Digital- Online only video (single, 30s to 60s) for Robbery TVC for the brand – Asahi India Glass Limited.

In Digital, a total of 65 metals were awarded. This includes one Grand Prix, six Gold, 15 Silver, 37 Bronze and six Merit.

Mindshare is the Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year with a total of three metals, one Gold and two silver. It won Gold for Mobile Technology for Thumbstopping Beauty Biases for the brand – Dove. After Mindshare, IBS Fulcro won one gold for Mobile/Tablet Site for the Text and Drive Challenge- Mobile Site for the brand – Kotak General Insurance.

In total, 15 metals were awarded. Of this, just two were Gold, five were Silver, four Bronze and four Merit.

Mindshare also bagged the Technology Specialist Agency of the Year winning a total of four metals, one Gold, two Silver and one Bronze. It won Gold for Best Creative use of Tech Innovation for Thumbstopping Beauty Biases for the brand – Dove. Leo Burnett India and Madison World won one Gold each. Leo Burnett won Gold for Best use of Voice Service in a Digital Platform/ using Digital Technology for the campaign Safe Swipe for the brand – Josh. Madison World won Gold for Best use of Technology for Community Management/ Building for the campaign Quit Smoking with your friend – Nico! for the brand – Nicotex

In total 20 metals were awarded in Technology. Of this three were Gold, six were Silver, seven were Bronze and four were Merit.

