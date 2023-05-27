Goafest 2023: Leo Burnett India bagged second Grand Prix at Abby Awards 2023; 20 professionals recognised as Young Mavericks

Leo Burnett India held the Grand Prix second time in a row on the final day, thereby grabbing the Creative Agency of the Year spot. The agency won the Grand Prix for Brand Activation and Promotions Specialist Agency of The Year. Leo Burnett won 42 metals, of which nine were Gold, fourteen were Silver, twelve were Bronze and six were Merits. The agency also won Branded Content and Entertainment Specialist Agency of the Year.

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett South Asia and chairman BBH India said, “The most gratifying part of this win is that it proves we’ve built a culture of creativity at Leo Burnett. The ambition always was to build success at scale and with global impact. Agency of the Year across two years in a row along with the Digital agency of the year and 2 Grand Prix, that too across multiple clients and campaigns is a testimony to everyday, relentless push for excellence at the agency. This moment belongs to all the Leo Burnetters, their loved ones who let us keep them away for long hours, to all our clients who put their unflinching trust in us and our partners in production and technology who leave no stones unturned to give shape to our ambitious ideas. This is also a moment of gratitude and humility, to stay hungry and work hard to be the best in the world, bar none.”

VMLY&R is the second agency in the Brand Activation and Promotion category with a total of four silver metals. The agency won Silver for sub-category FMCG – Personal Care, Home Care, Healthcare & Others for Smart Fill for Unilever.

In total, 34 metals were awarded. Of this, one was Grand Prix, two were Gold, 12 were Silver, 15 were Bronze and four were Merit.

Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi Pvt Ltd ranked second in the Creative Agency of the Year category with a total metal tally of 14 metals, of which four were Gold, four were Silver, five were Bronze and one was Merit. The agency won Gold for sub-category Audio-Visual TV, Cinema, Digital, OTT (Below 1 min duration)- Retail for Indian Stretchable Time – Clinic, Indian Stretchable Time – Restaurant and Indian Stretchable Time – Airport for the brnad – Zepto.

In total, 148 metals were awarded. Of this, 14 were Gold, 37 were Silver, 53 were Bronze and 44 were Merit.

Leo Burnett was the Branded Content and Entertainment Specialist Agency of The Year with a total of seven metals, of which two were Gold, three were Silver and two were Bronze. The agency won Gold for sub-category Best use or integration of experiential events, Creative positioning of a brand using events, festivals, flash mobs, installations, etc. for Airtel 175 Replayed for Airtel. Enormous bagged the second position with a total of three metals, two Silver and one Bronze. Enormous won Silver for sub-category Best use or integration of music Including music in original branded content, brand integration into music distribution or promotion, the creation of a music-based program or platform for Samsonite Shivamani for the brand- Samsonite

In total, 35 metals were awarded. Of this, four were Gold, 11 were Silver, 16 were Bronze and four were Merit.

Good Morning Films was the Video Craft Specialist of the Year with a total of 20 metals, five Gold, six Silver, five Bronze and four Merit. The agency won Gold for sub-category Direction for Bournville-Taste so Intense for Cadbury Bournville. Chrome Pictures Media LLP was second with a total of four metals, one Gold and three Silver. The agency won Gold for sub-category casting for Dove #StopTheBeautyTest for the brand – Dove.

In total, 58 metals were awarded. Of this, eight were Gold, 17 were Silver, 17 were Bronze and 16 were Merit.

A total of 20 youngsters won the Young Maverick Award. Nakita Nilyogi from Cheil Worldwide won Silver Metal in the ‘Young Abby Awards’ category for her work ZEE: The Zoo of the Extinct for the Endangered for the brand The Metaverse. Vasudha Roy, Abhijith SS and Amaljith P from McCann Worldgroup India won Gold metal in the Design category for their work, Shagun Ka Lifafa for the brand Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in the Young Maverick Awards. Kartik K Prakash from Mindshare took home Silver metal in the Digital category for his work Cric Exchange – The Net Practice of Stock Trading. Of the 10 Young Maverick awards, nine metals were won by young professionals from McCann Worldgroup India.

