On the very first day of the annual Goa Advertising Festival, EssenceMediaCom walked home with the very first Grand Prix. The agency won the award in the Use of Media category (sub-category: Innovative use of out-of-home) for the Missing Chapter for Whisper India. The agency won the maximum number of metals at 20 – that is four Gold, nine Silver and six Bronze.

Next in line is Mindshare with a total of 18 metals. The agency won six Gold, five Silver and seven Bronze metals. The agency won gold in the sub-category Innovative Use of Audio Visual for Aanandam Aarambam’ – Happiness starts with a cup of Bru!, for the coffee brand Bru. It won second Gold for Innovative of Use of Radio for RJ Off-Air, IPL On-Air for Star Sports. It also won a Silver for Innovative use of Radio for Baat Ghar Ki_Ravi Kishan ke Saath for UltraTech Cement.

Madison Media is the third agency to have won a total of 11 metals – four Gold, four Silver and three Bronze. It won gold in the sub-category Innovative Use of Branded Content – Integration for Anupama and the Go cheese Factory- the biggest 8-minute-long brand integration in daily soap for GoCheese. The agency also won a silver in the sub-category Innovative use of Digital Search SEO for Traffic Boost in a Jiff with LSI Keywords – Enhanced relevance, No more Traffic Woes! for McDonalds Blog.

In fourth place, Initiative Media Pvt Ltd, won Gold in the sub-category Innovative Use of Print for Unboxing Reinvented: Oneplus’ Innovative Print Campaign for the 11R Launch for OnePlus. The agency also won a silver for Innovative Use of Out of Home for WTF Campaign for a WTF Show like “The Boys” for Amazon Prime Video.

In fifth place, Wavemaker won Gold in the sub-category Innovative Use of Digital Display for Bijli Gul – Power Off, Luminous On for Luminous. The agency also won Silver for Innovative Use of Social Media for 5 Stars Anywhere for Cadbury 5 Star.

In total 94 metals were given away this year including five metals won by Mindshare Bangladesh. Of the total metals 25 are Gold, 33 are Silver and 35 are Bronze.

