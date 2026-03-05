By Rutu Mody Kamdar

A major tea brand approached us with what sounded like a routine challenge. A particular region in Rajasthan wasn’t responding to their national campaign. They suspected the issue was cultural. They wanted to understand the way tea is brewed in that region, the role of caste and family structure in hospitality, the timing and style of chai breaks, even the emotional symbolism attached to the act of serving tea.

They commissioned a full ethnographic study, which captures where India has moved. Hyperlocal is no longer a creative flourish. It is a strategic requirement.

Brands often mistake regionalisation for a few cosmetic actions — inserting a festival reference, changing a costume, switching to a dialect. Hyperlocal strategy goes far deeper.

It means building interventions grounded in the cultural operating system of a place: its pace, its rituals, its humour, its anxieties, its hierarchies, its aspirations, its food logic, its domestic codes.

It requires understanding how behaviour is shaped by the historical, social, and emotional forces of a region — and then crafting meaning from within that worldview. India is an archipelago of cultures. When we studied Lucknow and Indore, both Hindi-speaking and aspirational, we found two entirely different mental worlds.

Lucknow operates on refinement, hierarchy, and a slow, deliberate pace. Food is ceremonial. Clothes carry a touch of grace. Homes are built for breathing room. Respect is social currency.

Indore operates on speed, practicality, and optimism. Food is fast, flexible, street-first. Homes are functional. Hierarchies flatten quickly.

Now extend this logic to South India, where the complexity magnifies.

Tamil Nadu alone behaves like multiple microcultures — Chennai’s cosmopolitan logic, Coimbatore’s discipline and industriousness, Madurai’s traditional pride, Tirunelveli’s distinct emotional codes. Karnataka is not uniform either — Bengaluru’s hybrid, tech-forward mindset has little to do with the cultural texture of coastal Karnataka or the old Mysuru region. Andhra and Telangana operate on entirely different emotional currents despite shared language roots. Kerala’s consumption logic, humour, and aesthetic preferences are a world of their own.

You can’t borrow a Tamil insight for Andhra. You can’t use a Kerala narrative in Karnataka. You can’t flatten Tamil Nadu into one storyline and expect cultural accuracy.

To get this right, brands need three things: on-ground intelligence, partnering with creators who think in the region’s emotional grammar, and a flex in storytelling.

In a country where cultural logic changes every hundred kilometres, having a hyperlocal strategy is the only way to stay relevant.

The author is founder of Jigsaw Brand Consultant. Views expressed are personal and not necessarily those of financialexpres.com.