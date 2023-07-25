Global media trading company Astus Group enters India market

Astus Group, a global media trading company has announced the official launch of its independent office in India. As per the official statement, the India office will be spearheaded by Sparsh Ganguli, who joins as India Head.

Ganguli has over 25 years of experience working for agencies and media houses including Star, Sony, BAG Films, and has been instrumental in creating the partnerships required for launch.

Speaking on the development, Frances Dickens and Paul Jackson,, joint chairmen and founding members, Astut, said, “We are fully committed to India as a market where we can help deliver incremental value for advertiser, agencies and media owners alike, ensuring that all parties get what they want as part of the process. We look forward to deepening our existing relationships and growing many more new ones over the coming years.”

The company, originally founded in London in 2003, alongside the Indian office, has a presence in 20 countries with over 300 clients. The company claims to trade over US$400m annually. Astus works with advertisers to enhance their media budget using their products or services. Astus work across FMCG, Airlines, Automotive, Telecoms, Tourism, Food & Beverage, Hotels, Events/ Hospitality, Electronic Goods, Entertainment, Education and Charities. This is done in full collaboration with clients’ agencies to ensure they get the media they want and the value Astus creates is implemented alongside the client’s communication strategy to enhance the overall value delivered back against the brief. Moreover, the media agency remains in control of the media planning and buying process at all times ensuring the quality is never compromised.

Additionally, Astus also works with media owners across all media channels.

“Astus solves a real problem for clients who had to previously compromise on media to offset redundant or slow-moving products. In my experience working with clients and media houses in India, Astus business model can create synergies to enhance the efficiency of each media plan and add value to both parties,” Sparsh Ganguli, India head, Astus Media, added.

Ganguli’s appointment comes with immediate effect and will directly report to the founding members. He will be based in Mumbai.

