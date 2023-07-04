Global Esports partners with Adamas Esports to bolster out-of-game performance for VALORANT roster

Global Esports has announced its partnership with esports performance and wellness company Adamas. With this partnership, the company aims to turn the challenges into achievements and build a strong roster of players to represent India on a global platform.

As per the company, Global Esports will utilise the services to bolster the out-of-game performance of the VALORANT roster. The team, which represents South Asia in the coveted VCT Asia-Pacific league, will be trained and coached prior to the last chance qualifier.

Talking about the partnership, Rushindra Sinha, co-founder, Global Esports, said, “In the high-octane world of esports, skill isn’t the only measure of success, mental strength, resilience and consistent performance are just as important. We are happy to announce our strategic partnership with Adamas Esports as our team’s performance and mental skills coaches for the remainder of the season and off-season.”

Additionally, Global Esports aims to bring esports and gaming to the next billion users, beginning in India and expanding across Asia. The move marks the beginning of a partnership that signals a heavy investment from the organisation to support and enhance the performance of the VALORANT team further.

“We continue to have an impact and build our track record in the North American and European esports markets and are excited to expand into Asia through our work with Global Esports and their VCT Pacific team. The role of culture building, coaching development and player wellbeing on performance will continue to play an important role in esports with Global Esports leading the way,” Caleb Cousens, CEO, Adamas Esports added.

