Global Esports onboards NUMBER as the title sponsor for BGMS 2023

Global Esports announced a partnership with NUMBER, a smart wearable and gaming earbuds brand, as the title sponsor for their BGMI roster ahead of BGMS Season two. Global Esports are the defending champions from season one having defeated teams including GodLike, Orangutan, and SouL to lift the trophy.

NUMBER is known for making specially designed gaming earbuds to support the gaming experience. The company recently launched its Super Bud Pro Series to mark the return of competitive mobile gaming in India. As part of the exclusive collaboration, the NUMBER logo will proudly feature on the centre of the Global Esports team jerseys for the duration of BGMS 2023. The month-long sponsorship aims to showcase the strong correlation between Esports and technology, reflecting the mutual passion for pushing boundaries and setting new standards in their respective fields.

“NUMBER’s commitment towards delivering well-designed high-quality products at an affordable price aligns with our vision to deliver at the highest stages and take the Indian gaming industry to the next level,” Rushindra Sinha, co-founder, Global Esports, said

BGMS 2023 is set to kick off on August 4, 2023, with 24 Indian teams participating. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Rooter and will be the second season hosted by Nodwin Gaming and Star Sports and features a prize pool of Rs 2,10,00,000. The contest will span over 22 days and will be a LAN event broadcasted in Hindi, Tamil, and English.

“At NUMBER, our objective is to provide gamers with the best-in-class gaming audio accessories so that they may start their journey in esports with the right equipment. Esports is a strongly growing community in India and we strive to support this growth with our new and first-of-its-kind partnership with Global Esports,” Jigar Mehta, CEO and founder, NUMBER, said.

Also Read PureLink GmbH partners with Alphatec to bring its AV solutions to the Indian market

Being one of the 14 invited teams to take part in the tournament, Global Esports aims to use the opportunity to showcase the talent of its newly built BGMI squad that will be led by Mayavi, the coach and analyst for its lineup. Last month, Global Esports unveiled its complete BGMI roster, which included its recent signing BGMI start player MAVI as IGL for its new squad.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook