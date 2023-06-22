Global Chess League announces JioCinema as OTT partner

The Global Chess League announced JioCinema as the OTT partner for the inaugural edition. From June 22, 2023, onwards, all the matches of the league being held in Dubai will be streamed live on the platform.

“Through JioCinema, we will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for chess fans while also helping the sport grow its fan base,” Hursh Shrivastava, head of strategy, partnerships and acquisitions, Viacom18 – Sports, said.

The annual league will feature a unique mixed-team format wherein, each of the six franchises will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system played simultaneously. The top two teams will compete for the Global Chess League Championship title on July 2, 2023.

“One of the league’s core objectives is to promote and popularise chess worldwide. With JioCinema, we have the ideal partner for bringing the league closer to the audience. We are confident that the league will reach new heights as the world’s most-watched and engaging chess league,” Jagdish Mitra, chairperson, Global Chess League Board, said.

Also Read Edtech start-up Acadzo rolls out DVC campaign to overcome maths phobia in students

As part of JioCinema’s commitment to helping the Global Chess League reach a wider audience, the league will be streamed free to all viewers. The league aims to set standards for technological innovations in the sport of chess as Tech Mahindra and FIDE to explore innovative ways to promote the game through interactive technology-enabled platforms by leveraging next-generation technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, among others.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook