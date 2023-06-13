Global advertising revenue to reach $874.5 billion in 2023 says GroupM’s mid-year forecast

GroupM has released its latest mid-year global forecast that explores how external factors spanning technology, culture, government, and the economy will impact advertising over the coming months and years. The company has deployed a framework modeled on a PEST analysis to lay these out in detail in the forecast.

According to GroupM’s forecast, advertising revenue growth is expected to return to lapping more “normalcy”. The growth for 2023 remains unchanged from the December forecast of 5.9%. GroupM claims the forecast positive in nominal terms, but negative after adjusting for inflation. As per GroupM, the fact that the forecast remained consistent from December 2022 to June 2023, despite macroeconomic impacts from inflation and interest rates, is in part a testament to the increasing maturity of the digital channel and its largest representatives. It further states that the digital pureplay ad revenue will account for 68.8% of the total in 2023 and is expected to see single-digit growth over the next five years.

The forecast highlights that the global advertising in 2023 will total $874.5 billion, excluding U.S. political advertising. The key drivers for advertising growth include increasing adoption of connected TV, growth of retail media, artificial intelligence in advertising sector and others.

Connected TV adoption, among consumers and advertisers, is growing rapidly, adding 10.4% in ad revenue between 2023 and 2028 on a compound annual basis. Consumer spending on subscription video on demand (SVOD) represents between one-fifth and one-third of total video spending in major markets, leaving room for streaming providers to grow subscriptions.Retail media is the third fastest-growing advertising channel in 2023 (behind digital OOH and CTV, although those channels are a fraction of the size). As per the forecast, Retail media, which we now define as including ad revenue from last-mile delivery services, will grow 9.9% to reach US $125.7 billion in 2023 representing 14.4% of total advertising and is expected to exceed TV revenue (including CTV) in 2028.

AI is likely to inform or touch in some way, at least half of all advertising revenue by the end of 2023, states the forecast.

While the forecast for 2023 growth remains constant, there have been shifts within individual markets, states the company. China is now expected to grow ad revenue 7.9% in 2023 up from the 6.3% in the December 2022 forecast report. The U.S. estimate remains nearly unchanged at 5.1% in 2023 (versus 5.5% in the December forecast).

The macroeconomic environment has led some markets to trim expectations for 2023 as compared to December forecast, including India (from 16.8% to 12.0%), Australia (from 3.4% to 0.2%), Canada (from 8.0% to 5.0%), France (6.3% to 4.2%), Indonesia (from 9.7% to 6.7%) and Hungary (from 8.0% to 1.0%). Three markets, Singapore, Kenya and Sweden, are now predicting decline in 2023 instead of the growth forecast last December.

On the flip side, there are markets that have raised expectations from December, notably Brazil (from 3.8% to 6.6%), Malaysia (from 5.9% to 7.4%), Hong Kong (from 5.0% to 6.3%), Middle East and North Africa (MENA) (from 4.2% to 6.2%), Nigeria (from 21.4% to 31.2%), the Philippines (from 11.5% to 17.3%) and Poland (from

0.5% to 5.5%). Of the four markets that forecast decline in December, three are now projecting growth including Italy, Spain and Austria. Only one, New Zealand, remains in decline, noted the report.

In digital, and broadly across total advertising, concentration continues to increase, albeit more slowly, claims the report. The top 25 sellers of advertising globally (17 of which are primarily digital) accounted for 75.3% of total advertising revenue on a constant currency basis, up from their 74.0% share in 2021.

Google continues to be the largest global media owner with advertising revenue of US $213.1 billion followed by Facebook with an advertising revenue of US $119.5 billion.

Global audio (including digital extensions) is forecast to decline 0.3% in 2023 and remain roughly flat over the next five years. The report does not expect audio to regain pre-pandemic revenue despite the continued growth of digital audio, which is estimated to increase revenue 10.9% in 2023, reaching $9.9 billion in 2028 (a five-year CAGR of 6.9%). However, there are pockets of growth for terrestrial audio, namely in Latin America and Africa.

Digital extensions of audio, including digital formats at traditional radio stations and digital platforms such as Spotify, continue to increase their share of revenue, states the report. The report expects digital to represent 36.5% of total audio by 2028.

The report highlights that print, including both newspapers and magazines, continues its decline, despite the growth of digital extensions, which will make up half of total print revenue in 2028. In 2022, print declined 2.9% versus 2021 and 2023 is forecast to decline a further 4.8%. On the contrary, magazines are experiencing steeper declines; they represent just over a third of total print revenue. In terms of print’s share of total advertising revenue, the 2023 figure stands at 5.7% when including digital extensions. As per the report, it is expected to fall to just 3.7% in 2028.

Germany remains the second-largest newspaper market behind the U.S., and German newspapers are expected to see 13.4% of total advertising revenue in 2023, more than double the global average. However, even in Germany that share is expected to fall to 9.2% in 2028. Norway, Sweden and Finland (where paper and pulp products accounted for 13% of exports in 2021), also have relatively high shares of newspaper advertising, as do several Asian markets including Hong Kong, India and Singapore.

As per the report, US leads the top 10 global market with an advertising revenue of US $325.3 billion followed by China with an ad revenue accounting to US $ 150.6 billion. India stands at the ninth position with an advertising revenue of US $ 17.3 billion.

Global traditional newspaper revenue is forecast to be US $18.9 billion in 2023, down from $101.4 billion 20 years ago, concluded the report.

