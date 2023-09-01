Last week, a video of Jackie Shroff talking to the media went viral on several social media channels. In the video, Jackie Shroff can be seen posing for photographers before getting into his car. Though he was in a hurry, he spent few minutes interacting with the photographers, who asked what he does on when he gets bored, and especially during travel. Shroff with his signature grin, unveiled his secret travel companion – his Glance-enabled smartphone.

Following this episode, Glance, a smart lock screen platform has roped in Jackie Shroff for their latest campaign, #UnlockNahiKarneKa. The campaign encourages Indians to embrace Glance’s smart lock screen.

Sharing details about the campaign, Bikash Chowdhury, chief marketing officer, Glance said, “We are excited to join forces with Jackie Shroff and educating India about Glance smart lock screen. Jackie Shroff’s genuine charm and relatable authenticity perfectly aligns with the campaign’s core philosophy. The #UnlockNahiKarneka campaign will not only resonate across the country, but also empower users to adopt the Glance smart lock screen, prompting a redefinition of their smartphone engagement.”

#UnlockNahiKarneka campaign seeks to liberate users from the endless cycle of searching for information, downloading multiple apps, and constantly unlocking their smartphones. In a series of videos, Shroff takes on the role of an educator, showing his charisma and wit as he enlightens the paparazzi and consumers about the benefits of Glance. In fact, he also reveals to them how he effortlessly accesses tailored content, plays hyper-casual, free-to-play games, watches live shows, indulges in shopping through Roposo integrations, and more, all without unlocking his smartphone.

“Glance is packed with some unbelievable features and I connected with the platform instantly. Now, whenever I have free time or want to take it easy, I spend time on Glance smart lock screen, Jackie Shroff added.

