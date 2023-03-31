Glance and JioCinema partner to bring TATA IPL to over 200 million lock screens across India

Ahead of the 16th instalment of Indian Premier League 2023, Glance has partnered with JioCinema to bring the excitement of the T20 league to cricket fans through a unique experience. The company believes that as a result of this partnership, over 200 million Glance consumers will enjoy a seamless “lock screen to app” viewing experience for the first time in the country.

Adding, this partnership between Glance and JioCinema will bring a personalized and premium experience to cricket fans who can stay connected with all the on and off-field happenings throughout the 2023 TATA IPL season. They will receive visually rich and exciting content on their lock screens powered by the JioCinema app. This experience will be available to consumers across all leading Android smartphones in India that are powered by Glance.

Furthermore, consumers will be able to enjoy exclusive Glance-led T20 content such as latest scores, match updates and highlights of their favourite teams and players directly on their lock screen. Consumers will also be able to watch expert match analysis, team discussions, player selection insights, performance evaluations, live chat sessions with cricketers, and watch parties for the season’s matches.

“Our proposition to fans for the TATA IPL is all about elevating their live-sport viewing experience. We are excited to partner with Glance because our association allows us to build on this proposition and provide a convenient and personalized experience for cricket fans to stay up to speed with the latest in the league directly from their lock screens,” said Hursh Shrivastava, head of Strategy and Partnership for Sports, Viacom18. “Both Glance and JioCinema have been disrupting how consumers experience content digitally, and this partnership brings that disruption to how cricket will be experienced going forward.”

Bikash Choudhury, chief marketing officer, Glance, said “Glance is designed to surface the best of the internet to consumers directly on their lock screens. Our partnership with JioCinema brings together the best of two worlds – lock screen and app – to create a unique viewing experience for cricket fans. They will now be able to catch updates and highlights of T20 cricket directly on their lock screens and catch ball-by-ball action on the JioCinema app, making it easy for them to stay connected with the game, no matter where they are.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook