Gillette Venus launches campaign featuring Ananya Pandey

Gillette Venus has launched its latest TVC campaign which focuses on achieving silky smooth skin effortlessly without any discomfort.

As per the company, the campaign “Ooh without the Ouch” is a reminder to girls to choose pain-free smoothness. The campaign is build on the insight that women in India have largely been using methods for hair removal that are painful.

Commenting on the new TVC Saurabh Bajpai, senior director and country category leader, Gillette India said, “Since ages, women have been conditioned to believe that attaining beautiful skin requires painful methods. We want to provide women who choose to remove body hair – a painless method, free of harsh chemicals. Feeling beautiful without enduring pain is something every woman strives for and with Gillette Venus beautiful skin is an Ooh without the Ouch”.

The campaign featuring brand ambassador Ananya Pandey is conceptualized by Grey India.

In the ad film, Pandey is relaxing by the pool when she bumps into a friend who is seen carrying wax strips with her. On questioning her friend, she casually says how a little pain must be endured for an effortless smooth skin, a myth which is then busted by Ananya who recommends using Simply Venus for pain-free hair removal.

Ananya Pandey shared, “Venus is a game changer for all women who want super smooth skin in a comfortable and painless way. For me Venus wins against all other painful ways of removing hair. With Simply Venus’s gliding feature, it makes Venus feel like a breeze, and the brand tagline ‘ooh without the ouch’ perfectly captures its essence. It’s my go to for all seasons and occasions.”

