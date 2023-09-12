scorecardresearch
Gatorade announces association with Hardik Pandya

The partnership comes on the back of Gatorade’s mission to reiterate the importance of hydration whilst being active

Written by BrandWagon Online
Hardik Pandya is known for his fitness and active lifestyle coupled with a spirit to win
Hardik Pandya is known for his fitness and active lifestyle coupled with a spirit to win

Gatorade announced its association with Indian international cricketer Hardik Pandya. The partnership comes on the back of Gatorade’s mission to reiterate the importance of hydration whilst being active.

“Hardik’s relentless spirit and unyielding determination to be physically fit, work hard and sweat it out time and again align with Gatorade’s philosophy of staying hydrated to help perform at one’s best,” Ankit Agarwal, associate director- energy and hydration, PepsiCo India, said.

Hardik Pandya is known for his fitness and active lifestyle coupled with a spirit to win. On the other hand, Gatorade demonstrates the importance of hydration whilst sweating it out, to help you move forward.

The synergies between Hardik Pandya and Gatorade would further deepen the brand’s role as a hydration partner with the sports, fitness, and active lifestyle community and motivate consumers to fuel themselves to achieve their fitness goals.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 13:10 IST

