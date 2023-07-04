scorecardresearch
GasOFast unveils TVC featuring actor Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta

Radio and digital campaigns will also be launched alongside offline engagements including vehicular branding

Written by BrandWagon Online
The collaboration marks the first time ever that these two actors are being presented opposite each other on screen
Mankind Pharma has launched a new TV commercial for GasOFast, featuring actors Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta. As per the company, the collaboration marks the first time ever that these two actors are being presented opposite each other on screen.

The company aims to provide instant relief from acidity-related discomfort, offering a natural and effective solution to consumers by travelling directly to the source of acidity and gas, neutralising the acid on contact.

Talking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, AVP sales and marketing, Mankind Consumer Products, said, “We are happy to unveil this TV commercial for GasOFast, featuring the incredible pairing of Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta. The humorous narrative of the commercial allows us to connect with consumers on a personal level, making the campaign relatable and memorable.”

Additionally, the company is also adopting a 360-degree marketing campaign to maximise its reach. Simultaneous radio and digital campaigns will be launched alongside offline engagements, including vehicular branding on buses, billboards, bus stops, and train stations.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 13:42 IST

