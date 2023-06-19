Gas-O-Fast ropes in Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta for its upcoming TVC

Gas-O-Fast roped in Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta to intensify its presence across the Indian Hindi-speaking market. Through the collaboration, the brand looks to forge a relationship with the actors and strike a chord with the audience by establishing a natural and easy relatability with them and the product.

As part of the association, a TVC will be rolled out, along with offline and digital content shortly. Understanding that the majority of the people in the country are fond of eating delicious delicacies, which at times can lead to various digestive disorders like acidity and gas, the TVC aims to portray the common symptoms and aftereffects of acidity and how it impacts daily lives and how Gas-O-Fast is their ‘Asli Indian Solution’.

“The actors perfectly fit the role of a modern, elderly couple dealing with acidity problems with a sense of wittiness attached to it. Drawing on their popularity, we want to intensify our presence across the country and strengthen the top-of-the-mind recall value amongst the audience. We are positive, the collaboration will go a long way to establish Gas-O-Fast further into the minds of the consumers as their one-stop solution to all problems related to acidity, gas and indigestion.”

The brand aims to capture the audience’s imagination by creating relatable incidents the audience can connect with.

