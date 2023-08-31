Garena announces launch of Free Fire India from September 5

Garena, a Singaporean global online games developer and publisher, has announced the launch of Free Fire India in India from September 5. As per the company, the game is available for download.

Garena also unveiled Indian cricketer MS Dhoni as the new brand ambassador for Free Fire India. Dhoni will be joined by other sportspersons, such as football captain Sunil Chhetri, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, tennis legend Leander Paes, and Kabbadi champion Rahul Chaudhari. The company also announced that the flagship Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) will take place later this month.

Talking about the launch, Gang Ye, co-founder, Garena, said, “India is home to very passionate communities of esports enthusiasts and we are excited to be able to support our fans from Bharat with the launch of Free Fire India. We look forward to providing an engaging and highly localised experience for Indian users. We believe our partnership with Yotta will ensure that our users can enjoy the highest quality gameplay experience and benefit from Yotta’s expertise in protecting and securing Indian user data. The Free Fire India Esports Championships is our first step in building out our platform of esports events and activities in the coming months to empower Indian esports athletes to succeed globally.”

Additionally, Free Fire India will offer features and content specifically developed for Indian users, along with a range of features designed to promote safe, healthy and fun gameplay. These include a verification system to enable parental supervision, gameplay limitations and ‘take a break’ reminders.

Talking about the partnership, Darshan Hiranandani, co-founder and chairman, Yotta, said, “Our partnership with Garena is a strong endorsement of the significant progress in the Indian data centre industry. We are pleased to bring our unique data hosting and cybersecurity expertise for the benefit of Indian users. This partnership will foster further India-Singapore technology collaboration.”

The announcement was made at a launch event today by Garena’s co-founder Gang Ye and Yotta Infrastructure’s (Yotta) co-founder and chairman Darshan Hiranandani. Moreover, Yotta will provide the local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure for Free Fire India.

“Garena’s launch of Free Fire India and commitment to localising and developing the esports ecosystem locally is testament to the vibrancy of the mobile games and esports space in India, and to India’s potential for global leadership in this area. I look forward to greater partnerships in the digital media, entertainment and esports fields between India and Singapore.” H.E. Simon Wong, high commissioner of Singapore to India, added.

