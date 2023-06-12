Games24x7 elevates Saroj Panigrahi as chief operating officer

Games24x7 has announced the elevation of Saroj Panigrahi as its chief operating officer (COO). As the new strategic leader, Panigrahi will spearhead marketing and operations across all existing and upcoming platforms including RummyCircle and My11Circle.

Commenting on the appointment, Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and co-CEO of Games24x7 said, “Saroj has been an invaluable team member over the years, and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic acumen and deep understanding of the user. His dedication and unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary user experiences has not only elevated our platform but has also inspired our entire team.”

Panigrahi has been a part of the Games24x7 team for over 15 years and has held multiple positions within the organisation. In his most recent role, he has been instrumental in building My11Circle.

“Throughout my journey, I have had the privilege to work closely with an exceptional team that embodies values of integrity, innovation and customer-centricity. Building upon the strong foundation and our remarkable journey in the industry, my goal is to drive forward the next phase of growth for our businesses at Games24x7,” Saroj Panigrahi, COO, Games24x7 added.

As the chief operating officer of Games24x7, he will drive operational excellence, ensuring the seamless execution of key initiatives towards overall growth.

