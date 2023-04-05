Future-gazing in the world of content, creators and communities

By Manish Chopra

Quickstyle, the Norwegian dance crew known for their viral choreography reels, recently collaborated with public figures like Virat Kohli and Suniel Shetty, as well as brands like Boat. Their fan meet up at a mall in Mumbai drew in packed audiences eager to catch a glimpse of them. This is why the creator community is currently having a moment in the spotlight. Creators are taking center stage in ads, shows, and magazines due to their relatable persona and authenticity that earns the trust of their followers. Brands are partnering with them to connect with their target audience, and the demand for creators from smaller towns and cities is rising. As communities prioritize local and hyperlocal content, the demand for creators from smaller towns and cities is on the rise. With a youthful population of 1.3 billion, where 65% are under the age of 35, India presents a massive opportunity for this phenomenon to thrive. The creator economy is driven by various factors, including community relevance, creator brands, AI, metaverse, and the emergence of a creator-based economy.

Emergence of micro-communities

In addition to the growing importance of community-building, the pandemic has also highlighted the significance of micro-communities. As people spend more time online and pursue unique interests, they are seeking out niche communities that cater to their specific needs and passions. These hyperlocal communities offer a sense of belonging that is often missing from larger, more general communities, and they can be incredibly powerful in terms of driving engagement and fostering meaningful connections. The relief efforts led by communities during the pandemic and other crises, as well as the success of creators and brands that have built dedicated micro-communities around their content, demonstrate the relevance and potential of this trend.

Brands: Augmenting this ecosystem

Augmenting this ecosystem of creators, content and communities, are brands who are shifting their media spends towards creators or ad formats like Branded Content Ads. According to a study by Social Beat, the influencer marketing industry’s value is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent over the next five years to reach Rs 2,200 crore by 2025 and the explosive growth of influencer marketing has made it a vital component for marketers, as creators have the power to sway a diverse range of consumers. As per ASCI’s ‘Influencer Trust Report’, 90% of its respondents claim to have made at least one purchase based on influencer recommendations.

Brands that once solely depended on conventional TV commercials have now redirected their attention to the power of influencer marketing. Tanishq’s innovative marketing campaign for Women’s Day is a true testament to this shift, as it united women from all walks of life and connected diamonds with their individual passions. Whether they were painters or bikers, Tanishq delivered a powerful message that every woman deserves to shine with a diamond on every occasion. The emergence of creators is not solely a byproduct of the digital age; it is a result of a social media relic that imbued users with newfound confidence.

The Rise of Creator Brands: A cultural shift

In recent years, a significant shift has occurred in the world of branding – the rise of creator brands. These unique brands are the brainchild of creators who have built a dedicated following and are now leveraging their audience to create their own distinct brands. Deepika Padukone has already blazed a trail with 82.E, and now other creators are following suit. Chandigarh-based visionary Vishnu Kaushal has made a name for himself with his brand ‘Peach’, while Vaishnavi Nambalwar, hailing from Raigad, has also made her mark.

The secret behind the success of these creator brands is their ability to resonate with their audience on a personal level. Their followers are drawn to their unique personality, aesthetics, and content, which makes them more likely to support their brand as well. The rise of creator brands is not just a trend but a cultural shift. It represents a new way of thinking about the relationship between creators, their audience, and the brands that partner with them. It is a sign that the lines between content creation and commerce are blurring.

Navigating Metaverse and Beyond

The speed of change in content creation has been so rapid that it has opened up a whole new world of opportunities for technology. Artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) are all being used to enhance the content creation process, creating new and exciting experiences for audiences. Our exploration of generative AI explores how it can provide creators with creative superpowers that allow them to generate more distinctive and captivating content. A mere photo will change story-telling for different viewers. This technology has the potential to transform the way stories are told and experienced, pushing the boundaries of creativity and opening up new possibilities for creators.

Metaverse is another potential game-changer in the world of content, creators, and communities. For example, Meta expanded its partnership with the NBA and WNBA to offer more than 50 live VR games on Meta Quest. We also plan to launch NBA-licensed apparel in Meta’s Avatar Store in the coming weeks. This is a paradigm for creators, as it highlights the new opportunities for creators to connect with their audience and for consumers to engage with content in a more meaningful way.

These technologies are being used to create virtual tours of cities, interactive art installations, and even entire theme parks. For instance, at the recently opened Museum of Arts & Photography in Bengaluru, a couple of art pieces can be brought to life via AR, for people to experience and learn about the art in an innovative manner. They are helping creators to create content that is more interactive and engaging, and they are allowing audiences to experience content in new and exciting ways.

The economy around creators

Now, all of the above factors make the creator economy a rapidly growing industry, with more and more people turning to content creation as a viable career path. However, the rise of the creator economy goes beyond just content creators themselves. Younger people are finding roles within this economy in areas such as shooting, lighting, editing, and animation. They are using their skills to help content creators bring their visions to life and create engaging content that resonates with audiences.

The author is the director and head of partnerships, Facebook India (Meta)

