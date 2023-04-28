Furlenco unveils new brand identity

Furlenco on Friday unveiled its new brand identity, signifying a bigger, better, and bolder persona. Furlenco’s new logo highlights its brand ethos and vision. The mint blue colour denotes the brand’s fresh, vibrant, and lively characteristics offering flexibility for future innovation.

With the aim of reaching a wider audience and offering furnishing solutions, the company is planning to expand its products and services.

Speaking on the rebranding, Nitesh Mohandas, chief business officer, Furlenco, stated, “Besides expanding our product and service offerings, we are taking a nuanced approach by helping customers view furniture as core building blocks in creating their dream homes. Since customer empathy constitutes the cornerstone of all our endeavors, we will continue working towards making Furlenco 2.0 a truly customer-friendly platform.”

Furlenco has diversified its product portfolio to cater to the needs and has enhanced the tech-stack to provide an experience for consumers. Furlenco 2.0, in its new avatar has expanded its services to offer customers more options to access furniture by allowing them to rent, purchase new or refurbished furniture, and sell it back.

