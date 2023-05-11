Furlenco launches campaign Home Sapiens to celebrates the feeling of coming home

Furlenco, furniture and lifestyle company has unveiled its new campaign, The Home Sapiens, with the aim to launch their new offering to customers. Through the campaign, the company aims to celebrate the feeling of coming home, and the people who love their homes as a personalized and welcoming oasis that caters to their unique style and personality.

Nitesh Mohandas, chief business officer, Furlenco said, “Most communication from online furniture players in India focuses on functional aspects such as delivery time, quality products, and offers. With this campaign, which builds on emerging category codes, our products of course, and our core differentiator of accessibility, we aim to create a lifestyle around the brand.”

As per the company, the campaign is the result of a comprehensive consumer study that emphasized the significance of a home as a representation of one’s self, and the changing notions of urban living spaces. It was conceived by Brave New World, an integrated advertising agency based in Bangalore, comprising three brand films featuring different audiences, lifestyles and the role of Furlenco in their very different lives.

Joono Simon, founder, Brave New World said, “The new campaign featuring ’Home Sapiens’ is about people who take pride in their tastefully done Furlenco homes and enjoy their time there more than anywhere else. We see it as a counter-culture against the stepping-out culture that people are increasingly getting tired of.”

Additionally, the ad film showcases a couple’s love for their home and Furlenco’s furniture with detailed shots of their beautiful furniture pieces. The end slate promotes Furlenco’s furniture and the flexible ownership options Furlenco provides – Rent it. Buy it. Own it your way. The films evoke the warm feeling of coming home and the comfort Furlenco furniture provides.

The campaign will be promoted on digital media, social media, cinema theaters, OTT platforms, and affiliate networks. It will also feature a social and influencer leg to directly engage with audiences.

