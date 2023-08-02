Fundamento launches AI virtual assistant Yara

Fundamento has introduced its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual assistant Yara. According to the company, Yara is based on a three-way definitive AI strategy augmentation, acceleration and automation that helps frontline teams such as customer experience and sales in their working. It helps in assisting agents and automates manual and repetitive tasks for them.

Additionally, the new tool helps companies improve critical business metrics like AHT, CSAT and Ramp Time while saving agent costs.

Talking about the development, Ankit Durga, co-founder and CEO, Fundamento, said, “With Gen AI, organisational knowledge is no longer centralised or proprietary. Teams can get access to domain knowledge and information on-demand and in the flow of work so they don’t have to spend hours undergoing training for something that is now at their fingertips. Young professionals today care most deeply about learning and growth. AI-powered virtual assistants, that help them do their jobs better and aid them in their career progression, can help build enduring teams of the future.”

Moreover, Yara delivers quick answers to real-time agent problems, provides guided workflows to handhold agents during customer interactions, automates data capture and other manual tasks, hands out prompts to agents on what to say to customers and personalised training as per individual agent needs.

