From memory to market; the nostalgic resurgence of beloved brands

By Sanchari Guha Niyogi and Shovan Chowdhury

One would think that nostalgia would lose its sway over consumers in today’s fast-paced world, when innovation and originality appear to dominate the commercial scene. However, the current success of retro companies proves that the appeal of the past is still strong. Nostalgia is a powerful emotional link that takes people back to happy times in their past. The marketing industry has taken notice of this opportunity and is using it as a strategic tool. Marketers may appeal to people’s nostalgia for a bygone period and the good feelings connected with it by bringing back beloved products from that time. Brands like Rolacola Candy and Campa Cola have capitalised on this trend by appealing to consumers’ want to relive happy experiences.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Murphy Radio, a household name in mid-20th century India, Saregama Carvaan has brilliantly captured the essence of a bygone era. This innovative portable audio player seamlessly blends the nostalgia of retro design with a vast collection of preloaded classic songs, evocative of the golden age of radio. Saregama Carvaan, with its meticulously crafted playlists and intuitive interface, effectively captures the nostalgic essence of Murphy Radio, transporting its listeners to a time when music was the cornerstone of family gatherings and personal moments of bliss.

The 1980s candy brand Rola Cola is warmly remembered by many people today. Parle identified a lucrative opportunity in reintroducing the confectionery to a fresh cohort, with the potential for substantial financial gain. Through research and development, the team successfully replicated the original formula while simultaneously revamping the packaging and implementing contemporary marketing strategies. With the resurgence of Rol A Cola Candy, social media platforms have been abuzz with enthusiastic posts from consumers, leading to a surge in demand and heightened anticipation. Campa Cola, the iconic soft drink that almost vanished from the Indian market in the 1990s, has made a remarkable comeback in recent years. Reliance, the Indian conglomerate, recognised the profound sentimental attachment that locals had formed with the Campa Cola label. In response, they acquired the trademark and reintroduced it to the market through a shrewd approach that blended wistful reminiscence with innovative concepts. While preserving the brand’s original recipe and visual identity, they successfully launched fresh flavours and advertising campaigns. The resurgence of Campa Cola has sparked a wave of wistful sentimentality and has been met with enthusiastic reception from patrons spanning all age groups.

Polaroid, a company that has long been associated with the iconic instant camera, has recently launched the Polaroid Originals line. This new line combines the vintage aesthetics and nostalgic appeal of the classic Polaroid cameras with modern features. The company recognised the deep emotional connection people had with the original Polaroid experience and sought to bring it back in a fresh and innovative way. The revival of instant film photography has enamoured a new generation of photography enthusiasts who yearn for the charm and convenience of this timeless medium, while also leveraging the functionality of digital imaging. Polaroid’s success stands as a testament to the potency of nostalgia in reinvigorating a beloved brand. The LEGO Group, a venerable brand that has sparked creativity for multiple generations, has harnessed the potency of nostalgia via its LEGO Classic line. The company has reintroduced sets that feature classic LEGO bricks and elements, in response to the demand for a more straightforward and hands-on play experience. The resurgence of the brand not only bolstered its storied history, but also ignited ingenuity and cultivated a communal spirit among aficionados of LEGO.

Nostalgia is poised to maintain its crucial position in marketing for the foreseeable future, as it strikes a chord with individuals of all ages, fosters a sense of connection to our origins, and honours the enduring characteristics that characterise our preferred brands. The potency of nostalgia is not limited to rekindling bygone days, but also in forging a connection between the past and present, allowing us to savour recollections while embracing future prospects.

The authors are doctoral scholar and professor of quantitative methods and operations management area, IIM Kozhikode.

