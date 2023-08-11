From Maharaja to The Vista, Air India maintains the charm; the moves gets a mix response from critics

Maharaja’s legacy of over seven decades has now been revamped with a new identity as the Tata owned Air India unveiled the new logo ‘The Vista’ on August 10, 2023. The company believes that the new logo which has a gold-coloured window frame symbolises ‘Windows of possibilities’. For the brand and marketing this was a long pending. “Air India logo change is a necessity to create a new feeling for the brand. However, the new logo is hardly impressive or engaging or inviting. It is full of corporate post rationalisation of the elements that look good in discussion. The real test is always on the ground, the experience through booking to travel to complaints handling and this is the area where change is required,” Sanjeev Kotnala, brand and marketing consultant, Intradia World, told BrandWagon Online.

Since 1946, the Maharaja has played a significant role in defining Air India. Bobby Kooka, the former commercial director of Air India, and artist Umesh Rao created the character, which has become synonymous with the company.

The new design with colours red, white, and purple feature a red swan with the orange Konark Chakra. While Air India has long been associated with colours red and white, it is believed that the addition of purple is a nod to Vistara, which is in the process of being integrated into the original national carrier. Brand experts feel that the Air India logo and the Maharaja have been one of the best known and most loved brand identities. . “Many brands go through logo changes as the vision has changed over decades, or the logo is dated as it may have been created without much thought. Usually, such changes are viewed in a very positive light, a sign of good things to come,” N.Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, a consumer insights and brand analytics company, added.

Wilson further explained that Maharaja is an important part of Air India’s legacy and they want to continue it, especially in local markets and with the Indian diaspora however the company will be selective in usage of its iconic figure.

The new logo is designed in partnership with FutureBrand, a brand transformation company. Additionally, the company also revealed the design and features of new aircraft, Airbus A350, which is expected to enter service by December 2023. With Airbus A35o, travellers will be able to experience the new logo in the aircraft. Interestingly, Hayden Scott, creative head APAC, Virtue Worldwide – The Agency Powered by VICE calls it an unnecessary activity. “But if Tata wanted to make a statement about Air India entering a new era, they should have done it more subtly. In my opinion, an identity change (particularly for a legacy brand) should be gradual. A gentle evolution, not a revolution,” he added.

Moreover, Air India added that the purchase agreement to acquire 470 aircrafts from Airbus and Boeing at $70 billion is confirmed and the deliveries of new aircrafts will start from November 2023. Nonetheless, the process of transformation has already begun with the airline leasing and buying 20 aircrafts this year. It further mentioned that by March 2024, 33% of the airline will be upgraded. For many it was about time that the brand went through an overhaul. “The brand needs a revamp. It is a new time for the brand and it cannot go forward with the old identity. More than the logo it is the whole visual identity and language that needed upgrading. Legacy brands need reinvention. That’s the way they stay in touch with time and keep looking towards changing business needs. It will generate a lot of conversation for AI and if they actually deliver an experience like a newer airline the consumers will love it,” Naresh Gupta, CSO and managing partner, Bang in the Middle, said.

