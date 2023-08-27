From browsing to buying: Accelerating digital commerce performance with visual content

By Tanya C Kakaria

Staying ahead of the curve is essential in the rapidly evolving digital commerce landscape. Imagine if you could transform how your customers shop online, guiding them through an immersive experience that engages their senses and sparks genuine connections. That’s where the magic of visual content comes into play. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into the topic of visual content in e-commerce, exploring how leading marketplaces like eBay and ASOS have harnessed their potential and how you can leverage the transformative power of your own brand.

A glimpse into the future of visual search

Have you ever found yourself scrolling through eBay, wondering if you can shop directly from a photo? With eBay’s “Find It On eBay” and ASOS’s Style Match, this futuristic idea has become a reality. These features allow users to upload images from their social media, enabling them to discover products that visually match their preferences. In a world where time is of the essence, this innovation has turned product discovery into a seamless and personalised journey, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

Now, let’s talk about tech. Visual search engines are turning the tables on how we interact with online platforms. Instead of typing queries, we’re using images to find what we want. These engines have become pros at decoding visuals and suggesting spot-on products thanks to AI and machine learning. Imagine having this convenience at your fingertips – no wonder it’s a game-changer!

Outlook of visual search

Why is visual content such a big deal? Well, think about how you shop in a physical store. You touch, feel, and analyse products, right? Online shopping lacked that… until now. Visual search bridges the gap, taking you on a virtual exploration of intuitive and exciting products. And guess what? Experts say that businesses that embrace visual and voice search might just increase their digital commerce revenue by up to 30% in the next two years. That’s some serious growth potential!

Enhancing digital commerce performance through optimised user experiences with visual content.

Developing a distinctive brand aesthetic

Crafting an inimitable brand identity is vital in the vast digital marketplace. By implementing a consistent and captivating brand aesthetic, brands can appeal to and retain customers. The innovative use of stock images while maintaining visual coherence across product categories sets your brand apart from competitors and fosters enduring brand loyalty.

Empowering informed decision-making through data

Analyse, refine, and optimise. The mantra of successful e-commerce enterprises holds true for visual search implementation. Examining user behaviour and preferences forms the foundation of effective e-commerce strategies. By conducting A/B tests on different product images and closely monitoring key performance indicators, valuable insights are gained to optimise visual content and boost conversion rates.

Leveraging schema markup for visual content

Integrating schema markup on product detail pages, incorporating images and videos, enhances search result presentation with enriched snippets. This enhances perceptibility, engagement, and the user experience, ultimately leading to higher conversion rates, particularly on mobile devices. This strategic approach gives businesses a competitive edge and drives overall e-commerce success.

Tailoring visual content for diverse marketplaces

While visual content is pivotal in e-commerce success, tailoring it to specific marketplaces is equally crucial. Marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart have distinct guidelines and best practices for product imagery, videos, and interactive content. Adhering to these directives ensures brands achieve maximal visibility and maintain a consistent and polished image across various platforms.

Elevating engagement through compelling videos

As the allure of video content captivates consumers, their affinity for such media continues to grow. Videos, particularly product demonstrations, offer deeper insights into product attributes and functionalities, compensating for the absence of in-store experiences. Research supports this notion, revealing that products featuring video demonstrations achieve superior conversion rates compared to those lacking dynamic showcases.

Embracing interactive experiences such as live videos and virtual try-ons elevates engagement to unprecedented levels. Customers appreciate inclusion and participation in these engaging encounters, which foster trust and brand loyalty. This culminates in increased sales and a loyal base of repeat customers.

Exploring the potential of augmented reality

Visual search intersects with the realm of augmented reality (AR), magnifying its impact. Integrating AR capabilities empowers customers to visualise products in their own environments virtually. This immersive approach heightens customer engagement, fosters confidence in purchase decisions, and drives conversions.

For instance, global furniture retailer IKEA has embraced AR and VR technologies to enhance the shopping experience. The IKEA Place app allows customers to virtually place furniture items in their homes using AR, enabling them to gauge fit and compatibility with existing decor. This innovative approach has garnered admiration and loyalty, as it provides a virtual “try before you buy” experience, solidifying IKEA’s role as an e-commerce trendsetter.

Broadening the horizons of visual search

The fusion of visual and voice search offers an exciting avenue for e-commerce. This all-in-one integration empowers consumers to interact naturally with platforms, ushering in a new era of frictionless shopping.Visual search is no longer the exclusive domain of tech giants. Third-party visual search tech providers make it accessible to businesses of all sizes, enabling widespread adoption.

Advancements in AI and machine learning will further enhance visual search precision. Businesses must embrace these capabilities to provide personalised shopping experiences.

In the dynamic landscape of digital commerce, visual content is no longer just a tool in our toolkit – it’s a game-changer that can reshape a brand’s entire trajectory. It’s not solely about appearances; crafting experiences that resonate with our customers, establishing unbreakable trust, and fostering connections that stand the test of time. As we watch the narrative unfold visually, your brand’s journey will reach new heights that impact the competitive world.

The author is business head, e-commerce solutions at Paxcom.