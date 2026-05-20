For many years, marketing teams have used adtech to help them conduct ad campaigns. Adtech includes analytics, automating tasks, compatibility with CRMs and analysis of the performance of each campaign. The invention of agentic AI is changing how marketing teams themselves are set up.

Traditional AI systems have a limited function in that they simply perform one of many tasks. Agentic AI is made up of tools that allow marketing teams to independently devise, initiate, manage, and evaluate their work with no oversight or supervision from any individual on a marketing team.

What we are experiencing from this evolution and innovation is not just relief from all the manpower used manually to produce work. It is a complete remodelling of the way that every marketing team will perform their job, interact with other marketing teams and produce decisions in real time.

Before this transition began, all of the marketing individuals who worked in their respective areas were basically developing their own silo amongst the others who were developing their respective silos also (e.g. copywriters, media buyers, analysts, search engine optimisation (SEO) experts, and campaign managers). The normal creation of the report required to measure the results of a campaign is automatic with the development of an AI influenced system.

The techniques used to develop and evaluate audiences can become predictive. AI influenced systems can now test creative, personalise messages, optimise advertising spends, and recommend strategies for what to do next all without having to wait for the weekly review of results prior to implementing the next objective of a campaign.

Speed is one of the greatest advantages of agentic AI. Typical timeframes for developing an idea, launching the campaign,measuring the results and enhancing an element of each campaign takes weeks under traditional methods. With the advent of AI systems that assist agents in the operational biological functions, clients and company executives can begin changing their positioning in response to observed behaviour in the marketplace rather than waiting for a weekend of meetings and fortunate coincidences.

Even though we expect faster automation, companies that will be successful in the future understand that artificial intelligence technology can never replace the ability to emotionally connect with your audience or to understand culture, nor tell an authentic story.

Agentic AI may be capable of handling optimisations, however humans will always hold responsibility for creating trust through using creativity and defining a long-term branding strategy. The marketing process of tomorrow will undoubtedly be led by a team that combines the efficiency of AI with the insight of humankind; marketing is not necessarily becoming less human, but rather more strategic.

The author is CTO, Judge Group, India

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.