Freecharge unveils ‘Pay Kar Befikar’ campaign for the ongoing IPL season with actor Jaideep Ahlawat

Freecharge, a digital financial services platform, has launched its new ad campaign “Pay Kar Befikar” for Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16.

The ad film features Paatal Lok fame actor, Jaideep Ahlawat. In the campaign, Ahlawat is shown sharing the benefits of Freecharge UPI and Pay Later, encouraging customers to use the products to claim cashback and rewards.

According to the company, the TVC will be promoted throughout IPL season 16, across the JioCinema OTT platform and other digital platforms.

Shweta Singhal, CMO and head of Growth at Freecharge, said, “IPL has always been an excellent platform for brands to grab cricket fans’ interest. This is a great time to interact with customers to foster brand awareness. We are extremely excited with our association with actor Jaideep Ahlawat as a new face for our Ad campaign, around the theme ‘Pay Kar Befikar’.”

“The campaign talks about the easy payment and credit options offered by Freecharge to its consumers and the product’s versatility across QR, POS, and online channels. I believe the TVC will resonate with our customers, fuelling the growth of UPI and Pay Later products. This Ad campaign during IPL will help us to position Freecharge as a one-stop-solution for payment and credit needs,” he added.

Freecharge will also be introducing several contests on its social media handles for its customers, the company added.

