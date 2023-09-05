Fossil launches ‘Made For This’ campaign ushering in a new brand era

FOSSIL,the global watch and accessories brand, has announced the launch of its latest campaign, Made For This. Alongside the campaign unveil, the brand has also revealed a complete overhaul of its creative expression across all touchpoints, inclusive of a modernised brand image and premium product assortment.

Speaking on the launch, Lisa Pillette, chief marketing officer at Fossil Group said, “Made For This” is the culmination of extensive efforts across all areas of our business, in all regions, with both internal and external partners. We dug deep into Fossil’s nearly 40-year heritage and explored not only the role Fossil has played in so many lives for so long, but how the next generation of consumers is connecting most deeply with brands. The result of this work is our multi-year strategy that will bring our beloved heritage brand into its next era and to a new audience.”

The holistic brand work also extends into product, including the identification of refreshed signature design elements, premiumisation of materials, and a refined design vision with the establishment of platforms across categories.

The lead spot for the campaign—developed by Mekanism, directed by Bradley & Pablo of Prettybird Productions and lensed by Tim Barber—captures candid expression of a moment, illustrated with a modern-nostalgic influence. Inclusive of video and image content alongside new copy and graphics direction, Made For This captures the journey of life and joy in the candid moments, while expressing the brand’s sense of wit and optimism.

“As people experience moments, big and small, we want Fossil to be present and an important companion on their journey. Our brand strategy focuses on product elevation across watches, leather goods, and jewelry. This includes deliberate attention to design, incorporation of premium materials, and establishing identifiable signature design elements across categories,” Melissa Lowenkron, chief brand officer added.

The campaign rollout across global markets includes events during New York and Paris fashion weeks, content series featuring partners that reflect the multi-faceted interests of the Fossil Collective—fashion, music, travel and much more—across social channels, influencer partnership expansion reaching 1,000+ influencers and millions of customers across social platforms.

The campaign roll out also includes refreshed owned brand channels, including website, email, social media and rollout to top retail stores, digital, print and streaming partnerships across 30+ platforms and OOH and DOOH amplification in over 10 cities.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook