Fortune launches digital campaign ‘Achaar Ka Perfect Jodidaar’

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), on Tuesday, launched a Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil special pickle pack. The special mustard oil pack, which comes in both one-litre pouches and five-litre jars, will be available across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Fortune KGMO’s has also launched a new digital campaign, ‘Achaar Ka Perfect Jodidaar’, to celebrate the tradition of homemade pickles and the pairings that go with them. The goal is to emphasize the feeling of nostalgia associated with homemade pickles as well as revive a conversation and interest in the traditional art of pickle-making. The brand aims to bring out the emotions and sentiments associated with homemade pickle making.

Commenting on the launch of Fortune KGMO’s new pickle pack campaign, Mukesh Mishra, vice president, sales and marketing, Adani Wilmar Limited, said, “Since mustard oil is a vital ingredient in the making of authentic pickles, we believe that this is the perfect time to introduce this special pack. Our goal is to celebrate the love and nostalgia that Indians associate with their favourite condiment by encouraging culinary creativity and preservation.”

As part of the campaign, Adani Wilmar Limited hosted on-ground events at Lucknow and Patna on the 6th & 7th of May respectively. The event aimed to educate participants on using the right ingredients and creating easy pickle recipes.

The campaign also takes inspiration from the tradition of everyone having a favourite dish that pairs perfectly with achaar and celebrates it with the hashtag #AchaarKaPerfectJodidaar. It aims to create a community around the tradition of making and enjoying homemade pickles by inviting people to share their family recipes and unique approaches to making achaar.

Also Read Kaspersky appoints Adrian Hia as new APAC managing director

The campaign and the launch of the pickle pack offer an opportunity for the brand to connect with the consumer and make them nostalgic about the memories associated with pickles.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook