Former GoI secretary C.M. Vasudev joins Clix Capital as Chairman; Anuradha Bajpai and Ajay Candade appointed as independent directors

Clix Capital, an NBFC, co-founded by Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla and supported by AION Capital, has announced the appointment of C.M. Vasudev as the new chairman.

Vasudev is the former chairman and independent director of HDFC Bank. He takes over the chairmanship from Pramod Bhasin and is joined on the board by two additional independent directors, Anuradha Bajpai, and Ajay Candade.

Vasudev was formerly the Secretary of the Department of Banking, Expenditure, and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, with the Government of India. He was appointed as a GOI nominee on the boards of several public-sector financial institutions and the Central Board of RBI. Having chaired the NBFC sector reforms committee, he was also part of the World Bank as an executive director for over three years in the past.

Speaking on the appointment, Rakesh Kaul, MD and CEO, Clix Capital said, “We are always grateful for the invaluable contributions of our esteemed board members. With the addition of new independent members, we are poised to harness an even greater depth of expertise that will propel Clix Capital towards unparalleled success in its next era of hypergrowth.”

Bajpai comes with over three decades of experience in audit and assurance. She worked with Deloitte, Haskins, and Sells for 17 years, where she led the team responsible for statutory audit and group reporting under IFRS and US GAAP for various NBFCs, including those forming part of the Merrill Lynch Group, the Morgan Stanley Group, and the Caspian Group. Her expertise extends beyond the financial services sector, as she has serviced media companies in India forming part of the WPP Group, companies in the telecom sector, the retail industry, other service industries, and manufacturing companies in the iron and steel sector.

“As the business of Clix Capital matures, we are thrilled to invite Mr. Vasudev to chair the Board. We believe onboarding Mrs. Bajpai and Mr. Candade will significantly strengthen the Board. Bringing in experienced professionals to guide the management team will provide the level of oversight needed for a lending franchise,” Utsav Baijal, head of private equity for Apollo added.

Also Read Parineeti Chopra invests in Cleansta; acquires minority stake

Additionally, Candade is currently the managing partner and co-founder of Fractal Growth Partners, a scale-up-focused investor in technology-enabled businesses. In his prior assignments, he worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company in New York and Mumbai, an investor with Warburg Pincus, and also with KKR’s private equity team. He has served on and/or been an observer on the boards of several companies, including Alliance Tire, Avendus Capital, Continental Warehousing Corporation Limited, Euro Kids Group/Lighthouse Learning, Magma Fincorp, Magma Housing Finance, Max India, Max Healthcare, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions. Candade was also a member of the CII National Committee on Logistics.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook