Food-tech startup Pluckk appoints Kunwarjeet Grover as head of growth

Prior to Honasa Consumer, he was associated with renowned companies such as Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, CavinKare, Phillips Lightning, and Havells India

Written by BrandWagon Online
Pluckk announced the appointment of Kunwarjeet Grover as head of growth. In his new role, he will be responsible to drive revenue across online and offline channels and leading sales and growth teams.

Speaking on the appointment, Pratik Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Pluckk, said, “Kunwarjeet’s deep understanding of D2C and FMCG is something that Pluckk will immensely benefit from. His experience will enable us to sharpen our product portfolio and distribution into online and offline channels including e-commerce, modern trade and general trade in the fresh category. His addition to the core team will help us double down on revenue and profitability across Pluckk’s online and offline presence”.

Grover joins PLUCKK from Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, where he was responsible for building and leading the profit and loss of marketplace business for brands like Mamearth, The Derma Co. and Bblunt. Prior to Honasa Consumer, he was associated with renowned companies such as Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, CavinKare, Phillips Lightning, and Havells India. With over 12 years of experience, he specializes in profit and loss management, business development, online vendor management, and business planning or implementation.

“Pluckk is an emerging leader and with the right value proposition, we aim to create an industry-first story in the fresh food-tech category,” Kunwarjeet Grover, head of growth, Pluckk said.

First published on: 29-05-2023 at 14:13 IST

Stock Market