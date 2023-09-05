Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) ad volumes on television witnessed a growth of six percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year. May 2023 had the highest share of ad volumes with 17.5% followed by April 2023 with 17.1%, while February 2023 observed the lowest share of ad volume, standing at 15.6% during January-June 2023.

Four out of the top 10 categories belonged to the food and beverages category. Toilet Soaps moved to the first rank in H1, 2023 with nine percent. The top 10 categories together accounted for a 45% share of ad volumes during the first half of 2023. Hindustan Unilever was the top advertiser with a 23% share of ad volumes among the FMCG advertisers. Among the top 10 FMCG brands, six belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India). The top 10 advertisers together accounted for 68% share of ad volumes in the first half of 2023.

The general entertainment channel (GEC) genre was the preferred channel genre for FMCG players. The top two channel genres (GEC and movies) together accounted for 62% of the ad volume share for the FMCG sector during the first half.

Prime time garnered the highest advertising (31%) on TV followed by afternoon (23%) and morning (18%) time bands while prime time, afternoon and morning time bands together accounted for a 72% share of ad volumes.

On the other hand, the first half of 2023 witnessed a decline of 25% in FMCG ad space compared to the same period in the previous year. June 2023 saw the highest share of ad space with 18.9%, followed by March 2023 with an 18.8% share. February 2023 witnessed the lowest share of ad space at 13.2%.

Digestives moved up three positions to become the top category with six percent ad share. The top 10 categories together accounted for 44% share in print in the first half of 2023. SBS Biotech, with a 13% ad share, was the top advertiser from January-June 2023. Sheth Brothers, Godrej Consumer Products, Rohit Surfactants and K P Pan Foods were the new entrants in the top 10 list of advertisers in the first six months of 2023 over the same period in the previous month. Dr Ortho Oil accounted for two percent share, claiming the top spot in the top 10 brands advertised in the FMCG sector in print.

The North zone contributed a 39% share while the West zone, South zone and East zone contributed 25%, 20% and 16% respectively. Mumbai and Delhi were the top cities pan India in the first half of 2023. Sales promotion for the FMCG sector accounted for a 21% share of ad space in print medium. Among sales promotions, volume promotion occupied a 36% share of the pie followed by discount promotion with a 24% share in the first half of 2023. Moreover, Hindi publications had more than half of FMCG ad space in the first six months of 2023.

Thirdly, FMCG ad volumes on radio increased by seven percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in the corresponding year. May 2023 witnessed the highest share of ad volumes with 20% on radio in H1, 2023. Meanwhile, January 2023 and February 2023 had the lowest share of ad volumes of 14%.

Pan Masala (18%) took the top spot during the first half of 2023 compared to fourth in the first half of 2022. The top 10 categories collectively accounted for a 65% share of ad volumes during January-June. The top 10 advertisers together added a 45% share of FMCG ad volumes in the first half of 2023. Vimal Pan Masala accounted for 12% of ad share, being the top brand to advertise. Himalaya Ashvagandha, Pfizer and Himalaya Gasex Fizz were exclusive brands present in H1, 2023. The top 10 brands together accounted for a 34% share of FMCG ad volumes in January-June 2023.

Gujarat was the leading state for FMCG advertising on radio with a 27% share of ad volumes in the first half of 2023 followed by Uttar Pradesh (18%) and Maharashtra (10%). Advertising for FMCG was preferred in the evening (36%) and morning (32%) time bands on the radio. 68% share of the FMCG ad volumes were in evening and morning time bands during H1, 2023.

Lastly, FMCG ad impressions on digital witnessed a negative growth of 28% in the first half of 2023. April 2023 and June 2023 both had the highest share of ad impressions with 20% in H1, 2023 in the digital medium. Aerated soft drinks was the top category with nine percent share. Top 10 advertisers accounted for 44% share of ad impressions in H1, 2023 with Coca-Cola India leading the list with seven percent. The top 10 brands together added 21% of ad impressions’ share during January-June 2023.

Programmatic (81%) was the top transaction method for digital FMCG advertising based on impressions during H1, 2023. Programmatic and Ad Network transaction methods together captured a 91% share of FMCG ad impressions on digital.

