According to a marketing playbook launched recently by Amazon Ads, MMA Global and WPP Media, the number of consumer touchpoints that drive 80% of purchase decisions have nearly doubled from 12 in 2018 to 21 in 2024. Around 59% of marketers surveyed by MMA Global India said they now view retail media as a full-funnel channel.

With the media ecosystem becoming increasingly fragmented, advertisers are now devising strategies that deliver measurable outcomes usually in the form of sales or revenue uptick. Willy-nilly they are increasingly looking at retail media as a full-funnel channel — which essentially means that discovery, evaluation and purchase now take place across streaming, search and online shopping channels. In particular, the checkout counter has become the centre of gravity for brand building, moving away from large, mass media campaigns.

How brands influence shoppers

“Brand building used to be a megaphone. You bought the prime-time slot and hoped the whole country heard,” opines Manish Solanki, COO & co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea. Today, he says, the brand building function is best compared with a dinner party, where the brand has to be a good guest in a lot of small conversations. “Winning the mind matters, but the basket is where it gets tested. Offline, that means impulse zones, endcaps in modern trade, and visibility at the kirana counter. Online, quick commerce has become the new checkout counter,” observes Solanki.

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The reasons are not far to seek. The checkout counter is the brand’s or even the outlet’s last opportunity to increase basket value before a customer leaves. Impulse purchases sit at the heart of this manoeuvre.

Many brands are diverting more of their budgets this festive season towards retail media, quick commerce placements, gifting bundles and the like. However, mass media hasn’t been replaced – it’s been re-sequenced. Digital-first brands have gone right back to cricket, TV and outdoor advertising for scale. E-commerce or quick commerce advertising cannot match mass media’s scale.

According to Chetan Asher, founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide, the big ad campaigns still matter but brands need to carry that idea through to where the consumer actually shops. “The message can change with the context, but the brand needs to remain recognisable. I would be careful about treating brand building and retail media as competing choices. Retail media can help build preference as well as close a sale,” says Asher. He recommends that advertisers use the checkout counter strategically, identifying a clear benefit for consumers and an appropriate offer to maximise its potential.

Going beyond clicks

Retail advertising has been growing at 25-30% annually, much higher than overall advertising expenditure, which is growing at 8-10%, as per industry estimates. While retail has reshaped the media mix, gradually moving budgets towards the point of sale, industry observers agree on the need for accurate attribution.

The role of measurement is critical here. Akshay Chaturvedi, chief business officer, VDO.AI, points out that a sale recorded after an advertisement may not necessarily be a sale caused by it. “Brands should examine whether checkout advertising is increasing basket value, encouraging additional purchases or bringing new products into consideration. That is a more meaningful measure of effectiveness than the number of impressions delivered around the point of purchase,” he says.

He also notes that investing heavily in checkout advertising will come with certain limitations. If marketers move too much of their investment towards the point of purchase, they risk becoming more efficient at capturing existing demand without doing enough to expand it, he says. Channels such as connected TV, digital video or creator collaborations can help with brand-building and building consideration, complementing the role that retail media plays in the consumer journey.

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As retail media and personalised targeting scale, brands will need to understand incremental impact, attribution accuracy and the quality of traffic better, observes Amit Relan, co-founder & CEO, mFilterlt. “The opportunity lies in connecting media exposure to actual business outcomes, while safeguarding consumer trust. Sustainable growth will depend not just on how precisely brands target consumers, but on how confidently they can verify the value each investment creates,” he notes.

The swift adoption of quick commerce, social commerce and live commerce has also created what observers call a “connected commerce ecosystem”, shortening the pathway between advertising exposure and purchase. CTV is also opening up new possibilities, as brands dabble with QR codes in ads that direct viewers towards a marketplace or quick commerce platform, making the move from advertising to commerce easy.

The opportunity for marketers is to move beyond thinking of commerce as a point of conversion and instead recognise its role across the entire growth journey, from building consideration to driving action and measuring business outcomes. “The next phase of media growth will come from connecting these signals and investments into one coherent view of the consumer,” sums up Sairam Ranganathan, head of commerce, WPP Media India.