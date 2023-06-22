Flipkart unveils its latest campaign featuring Jackie Shroff and Archana Puran Singh

Flipkart has unveiled its latest campaign ‘Har need ke liye best deals’ featuring Archana Puran Singh and Jackie Shroff, in a set of two ad films.

As per the company, the first film features Jackie Shroff and a man dancing to the campaign’s jingle. His dance impresses Jackie Shroff and they dance to the jingle together. However, the second film opens with a woman and Archana Puran Singh laughing. The reason behind the woman’s laughter is discovering the best deals across a range of products. The woman’s reaction impresses Archana Puran Singh, who joins the laughter fest.

Speaking about the new campaign, Dushyanth Jayanty, vice president marketing, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we have always focused on creating an experience that unlocks the value for every single shopper for all their shopping occasions. ‘Har need ke liye best deals’ is a light-hearted recreation of the joy of getting a great deal. Archana Puran Singh and Jackie Shroff bring this message to life in their style”

The 360-degree campaign is conceptualised by Leo Burnett and produced by Tubelight Films.

Mayuresh Dubhashi, group executive creative director, Leo Burnett said, “This Flipkart campaign was just pure fun to make. Our job was just to bring forth the ultimate human joy someone can feel when they find something absolutely great, like the mind boggling deals and so much more.”

