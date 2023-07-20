Flipkart Seller Hub launches brand campaign ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’

Flipkart has launched an ad film under its ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ campaign. The campaign showcases how sellers associated with Flipkart are experiencing growth and fulfillment by transitioning their local businesses online through the Flipkart Seller Hub.

The film focuses on the journey, highlighting the value of time and trust as powerful motivators, emphasising the importance of achieving work-life balance and finding satisfaction beyond monetary success. The ad campaign, as a part of ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ campaign, portrays how Flipkart has helped its sellers build trust by providing a reliable platform and support system.

“In this era of digital commerce, our focus lies in nurturing MSMEs from tier-2 and tier-3 cities through digital training and implementing seller-first policies that enable them to unlock their growth potential and expand their businesses. The campaign ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ showcases the sellers who partnered with Flipkart to achieve qualitative merits such as time beyond the financial gains,” Rakesh Krishnan, vice president and head – marketplace, Flipkart, said.

Also Read Lionsgate Play revamps brand identity across South Asian markets

The film is live on Flipkart Seller Hub’s YouTube channel – Sell on Flipkart, which is also being promoted across social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook