Flipkart Seller Hub appoints Vector Brand Solutions as agency on record

The objective is to enhance the seller experience and driving growth opportunities for sellers across India

Written by BrandWagon Online
Flipkart Seller Hub (FSH) has appointed Quotient Venture’s Vector Brand Solutions as its agency on record. As per the company, Vector Brand Solutions will be partnering them with the objective of enhancing the seller experience and driving growth opportunities for sellers across India.

Talking about the partnership, Anurag Nair, senior director, Flipkart, said, “The e-commerce industry is constantly evolving. At Flipkart, we are committed to ensuring the best products, services and policies to drive growth opportunities for sellers across India. The partnership with Vector Brand Solutions is a testament towards our efforts of enhancing the experience for the seller community.”

Additionally, FSH works as an interface connecting vendors, suppliers, and sellers to sell their services and products on the Flipkart marketplace.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Flipkart Seller Hub as their agency. I am confident that with our expertise and passion, coupled with Flipkart Seller Hub’s innovative products and ‘business with a personal touch’ approach, we will jointly pave the way for outstanding success in the market,” Paul Dueman, chief business officer, Vector Brand Solutions, added.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 12:24 IST

