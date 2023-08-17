Flipkart launches SPOYL- a new app-in-app fashion destination for Gen Z

Flipkart has launched ‘SPOYL’, a new app-in-app fashion destination curated for Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) shoppers. With a focus on value and trend-setting styles, over 40,000 products, including categories such as western wear, accessories and footwear targeting this audience and their aesthetic, will be made available through a brand-new on-app interface.

Speaking about the launch, Sandeep Karwa, vice president – Flipkart Fashion, said, “Our mission with ‘SPOYL’ is to address the growing needs of Gen Z who embrace their inner confidence and express their authentic selves through their style. This is also a generation that sets out to break stereotypes on a daily basis, without judgment. We believe that every person deserves to feel empowered and stylish, and this new launch aims to deliver just that. By using technology that helps us stay ahead of the curve, we will ensure that every single Gen Z shopper has access to choices that suit them best. At Flipkart, we understand that value fashion doesn’t mean compromising on quality and ethical production practices. By encouraging our seller ecosystem to use on-spot trend inputs and incorporating advanced planning, we strive to make available the most stylish garments, made possible by technology and data insights.”

India has the third-largest online shopper base globally, today. According to a report by Bain & Co, one in three online shoppers is Gen Z and these shoppers mostly purchase fashion as the first category online, at entry price points. A recent report by McKinsey states Gen Z loves expressive clothes, wants to stand out rather than fit in, and has an ever-changing style.

The shopping experience for India’s youngest fashion shoppers will be accompanied by visuals and a first-of-its-kind unisex product navigation that enables gender-agnostic browsing for styles -which is something that this generation cares about deeply.

