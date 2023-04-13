Flipkart launches its TV campaign with ambassador Shikhar Dhawan

Flipkart has launched its latest advertising campaign ‘Time to Move on and Upgrade with Flipkart!’, featuring Indian cricketer and brand ambassador Shikhar Dhawan.

The company focuses on promoting offers on large-screen television sets through sellers during the ongoing cricket season. The campaign also encourages consumers to upgrade or exchange their old sets for a better viewing experience.

Through the campaign, the company aims to reach out to consumers who are considering upgrading their TV sets, as well as those gearing up to enjoy the cricketing season.

The campaign, which is divided in two segments, begins with a leaked video of Dhawan where he is heard talking to his friend about finding someone new in his life. Dhawan is seen sitting with a friend in his living room, where he discusses moving on in life and finding someone with perfect compatibility. However, the video ends abruptly, leaving viewers curious about what he meant.

Followed by the second part where the cricketer clears the air and reveals that he was actually talking about falling in love with a TV.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Jagjeet Harode, vice president, Large Appliances at Flipkart said, “The television segment has rapidly evolved in recent years, and Flipkart is committed to providing access to a wide selection of smart TVs from various brands to meet the changing needs of customers. We are delighted to collaborate with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to bring the best of the cricket season to our customers’ homes.”

As per the company, the ad campaign will be promoted on social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

