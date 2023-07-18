Flipkart Health+ rolls out new campaign with Lowe Lintas

Flipkart Health+ has rolled out its latest campaign to initiate the brand’s latest offering of ‘super-fast’ delivery. As per the company, the new campaign implores users to try out the feature to order their medicines, which assures delivery at the promised time, with a cash-back guarantee.

The campaign consists of two films with the message of ‘Somethings take time, but deliveries, no chance!’ showcasing two humorous situations where an impossible deadline was given for delivery, one with a couple being asked for a baby by relatives on their wedding day and another with an architect being given a day’s time for construction.

The campaign is executed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group.

Talking on the idea behind the campaign, Sonali Khanna, president and branch head, Lowe Lintas Bangalore said, “Since its inception, Flipkart Health+ has consistently prioritised the needs of its customers, placing consumer challenges at the forefront of its approach. Their ‘super-fast delivery’ feature is one such example of their commitment to customers. We decided to convey our message with a lighter touch in order to break clutter.”

Moreover, the feature has been launched in Bangalore and Lucknow. In Bangalore, the delivery will happen the same day of placing the order while in Lucknow, the delivery will happen the next day after placing the order.

