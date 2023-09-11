scorecardresearch
FITPASS unveils brand film series aimed at personalised fitness

The company aims to motivate people of all ages and fitness levels to embrace wholesome habits and weave fitness into their daily routines

Written by BrandWagon Online
FITPASS has also introduced the 'Fitster' community, a space where individuals pursue physical and mental fitness

FITPASS, a fitness and wellness platform, has introduced a series of eight brand films. As per the company, the brand film is aimed at promoting the concept of ‘Your Fitness Your Way,’ an approach towards fitness and wellness. The series redefines traditional fitness norms, emphasising that fitness isn’t one-size-fits-all, needn’t be expensive, and shouldn’t be rigid.

Additionally, FITPASS has also introduced the ‘Fitster’ community, a space where individuals pursue physical and mental fitness, irrespective of age, akin to foodies cherishing good food.

Talking about the brand films, Akshay Verma, co-founder, FITPASS, said, “Our brand films showcase FITPASS’s adaptability and versatility, reflecting our commitment to democratising fitness. We believe that fitness is a personal journey, and everyone should define their own progress parameters. With FITPASS, we free you from unnecessary constraints, making fitness attainable without excessive effort.”

The first film portrays the struggles of professionals to integrate fitness into their busy lives, showcasing how the platform empowers users to craft personalised fitness routines aligned with their lifestyles. However, the second film spotlights the importance of healthy eating, where users gain access to expert nutritionists for customised diet plans on FITFEAST.

The objective is to motivate people of all ages and fitness levels to embrace wholesome habits and weave fitness into their daily routines.

“The Fitster community provides a supportive space to embrace personal fitness goals. They believe that everyone’s fitness regime, frequency, intensity, choice of workouts and diet should be as per their personal preferences and shouldn’t be compared or evaluated with the benchmarks set by someone else. With our films and Fitster Community, we aspire to inspire a flexible fitness approach for a happier, healthier life,” Arushi Verma, co-founder, FITPASS, added.

Advertising

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 11:47 IST

