Fintech platform OneCode rebrands as ZET

Fintech platform OneCode announces its rebranding to ZET. Founded in 2019 by Manish Shara and Yash Desai, ZET aims to bridge the gap between financial products and its potential customers in tier-2, 3, and 4 cities of India through a digitised network of sales and financial agents.

Ever since its launch, ZET has built a network of 1.5 million financial agents across tier- 2, 3, and 4 cities of India to provide hand-holding support to end-customers and help them meet their need for critical financial services. Through its phygital network of sales and financial agents, free training, customer management and pay-out incentives, ZET has been successful in removing the dependency on direct selling agents (DSAs), and bringing transparency in processes.

“We have been on a consistent path of growth, expansion and evolution since 2019. What we realised early on, was the importance of making our brand resonate with our mission. The platform will cater to the requirements of ‘new-to-credit’ (NTC) customers who face a lot of challenges getting credit and other financial services without any credit score. ZET agents help to disburse products of banks and other financial institutions like loans, savings accounts, buy-now-pay-later, and unsecured credit cards in un-served and under-served areas,” Manish, co-founder and CEO, ZET, said.

In its rebranded avatar, ZET will solve the challenges of bridging the gaps in the financial knowledge of users and helping them build credit scores. The company has also launched a new website and a web application to mark the brand refresh.

